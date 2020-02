FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman for the fatal stabbing of another woman that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Alisha Lampkin has been arrested and charged with murder.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Jason Drive just before 1pm over the attack, and found the victim suffering from stab wounds. She died at a nearby hospital.

Lampkin’s first court appearance is set for today.