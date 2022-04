FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide case after a man was found in a wooded area between McCormick and Birchwood Avenues last week.

Anthony Lopez, 41, was arrested Saturday by Fort Wayne Police officers and is facing a murder charge.

The arrest comes after a man was found at 7:22 p.m. on April 14 in a wooded area. The victim, William Kintzel, was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.