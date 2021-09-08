Arrest Made In April Homicide In Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IND. (WOWO): An arrest was made Tuesday afternoon in relation to an April homicide in Fort Wayne.

City of Fort Wayne Police Department made the arrest Tuesday afternoon in the 1400 block of High St., following up on a tip that Ronald Price was in the house. Price was wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on April 20th.

Price was taken into custody shortly after 6:30 P.M. without incident by Fort Wayne Police as further details such as arraignment and bond have not yet been announced as of yet.