Arrest Made In 2021 Fort Wayne Homicide Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 homicide in Fort Wayne. On Monday at approximately 5:30 PM, members of the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide, Gang and Violent Crime Unit, Vice and Narcotics arrested 21-year-old Ahmad K Pearson. Pearson was arrested near the intersection of Hobson and East State Blvd and is preliminarily charged with Murder in connection with the 2021 homicide of Travis Jones. Pearson was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Lock-up where he awaits his initial hearing.