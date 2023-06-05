Arrest made in 2016 Fort Wayne homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say that they have made an arrest in a 2016 homicide.

Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday police conducted a traffic stop on 24-year-old Michael Harding II at the intersection of Lima Road and West Coliseum Blvd. Harding was taken into custody without incident after the traffic stop.

He is charged with felony murder, aggravated battery, attempted robbery, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

The arrest is in connection to a shooting in the 9100 block Brickshire Parkway that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Dontay White and left another person in serious condition.