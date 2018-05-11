Arp to push for business equipment tax exemption again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council will be looking into a familiar proposal soon.

About two years ago Councilman Jason Arp tried to get the Council to look into eliminating local taxes for new business equipment. It failed, but the News-Sentinel reports he’ll be asking for it again at the Council’s next meeting.

Arp has said in the past he doesn’t normally vote for such abatements when the Council does it on a case-by-case basis, as he sees it as government picking “winners and losers.” But in this case, he says doing away with the tax entirely treats all businesses equally.

A public hearing on the proposal will most likely be on May 22nd.