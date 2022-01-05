Arp named Council president with unanimous Democrat support

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council has a new president after all of the Council’s Democrats threw their support behind a single Republican.

4th District Republican Jason Arp was nominated last night by Councilman Glynn Hines and got support from Sharon Tucker, Michelle Chambers, and Geoff Paddock, all Democrats, but didn’t get a single vote from his fellow Republicans, according to the Journal Gazette.

They all supported Republican Russ Jehl; Arp himself was the tie-breaking vote, then nominated Hines to serve as the Council’s vice president.

Jehl said after the meeting that Arp has “been destructive to the Republican party,” and that’s why he and the others “were not comfortable” supporting him, saying he “spoke ill” of his fellow party members several times in the past year, including calling them “authoritarians.”

Hines, however, said the decision “shows bipartisanship at the leadership level.”