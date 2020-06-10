Armed robbery suspect claims Clinton was “out to get” him

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Supplied/FWPD)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man involved in a shootout with police that left one bystander with minor injuries told officers that Hillary Clinton was out to kill him.

46-year-old Charles Allen Jr. was arrested Monday on charges that include burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The Journal Gazette reports Allen stole a woman’s car at gunpoint, eventually ditched the car, then fired on an FWPD officer’s vehicle when police caught up with him. The officer returned fire, grazing a bystander’s leg.

Court documents say that after Allen was arrested, he told police Clinton and “other people” were looking to kill him, although why he felt that wasn’t disclosed.

