Armed robbery suspect arrested after traffic stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say they have arrested a man accused of at armed robbery at the Economy Inn last month.

Police arrested Gage C. Oberley, 20, Tuesday night after a traffic stop according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Oberley is facing felony robbery, theft and possession of a handgun charges after he was accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at the inn on West Coliseum Boulevard back on Jan. 9.

Indiana State Police say someone called 911 to report a shooting. When Fort Wayne police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who told officers he was beaten up and robbed at gunpoint.

Oberley is now waiting his initial hearing in court.