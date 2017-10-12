Armed robbery at local Fort Wayne fast food restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An armed robbery took place Wednesday night at a local Burger King, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. at the Burger King in the Covington Plaza on West Jefferson Blvd.

The Journal Gazette reports two masked men, one of them armed, came into the restaurant and took an unknown amount of cash before ordering the restaurant’s employees to stay in the walk-in freezer.

Then the robbers fled. Police are looking at surveillance footage from nearby businesses in hopes of catching them on video. No one was injured, and the robbery is still under investigation.