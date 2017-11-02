Armed robbery at LaGrange Dollar Store, one arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested after an armed robbery at the LaGrange Dollar Store Thursday.

Around 8:36 a.m., the LaGrange County Dispatch Center was notified of an armed robbery at the store, located at 819 S. Detroit Street.

During the investigation, a suspect vehicle was stopped just south of Wolcottville. The driver was identified as Joshua Ryan Olejniczak, 19 of Syracuse.

Olejniczak was taken to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department were he originally denied any involvement in the robbery.

During further investigation, officers found clothing that matched what the suspect had been wearing during the robbery, and after a search warrant was served for Olejniczak’s vehicle, officers found the cash that was reported taken along with the weapon used.

He was interviewed again after officers recovered the artifacts, and admitted to robbing the store while armed.

He was released to the LaGrange County Jail for one count of Armed Robbery.