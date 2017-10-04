Armed robbery forces Marion school closure

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): An armed robbery in Delaware County that led to a chase into Grant County forced a school district and a college to call off classes this morning.

Two men suspected in an armed robbery in Daleville led police on a chase on I-69 that led to them ditching their vehicle on East State Road 26 in Grant County.

While police searched for the men, Taylor University closed its Marion campus until noon, and Eastbrook Community Schools called off classes for the day.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports the men are now in custody.