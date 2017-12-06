Armed robbers strike at Fort Wayne loan office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a loan office on the south side of town Tuesday evening.

Police say two black men wearing hoodies and bandanas to conceal their faces walked into One Main Financial at the Southtown Crossing shopping center at about 6:40pm, both armed with handguns, and demanded cash from the two employees that were inside.

They got an undisclosed amount, and took the employees’ cell phones before leaving in a dark-colored car. The phones were later found a short distance away. Nobody was hurt.

If you know anything about what happened, report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.