Area YMCAs prepare to reopen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Area YMCA locations are getting ready to reopen.

Childcare programs at four Fort Wayne-area locations start back up this Monday, with “general activities” resuming at Ys in Allen, Whitley, and Wells Counties on May 26th, according to the YMCA’s COVID-19 webpage.

There will be restrictions, however… contact sports, including basketball, won’t be taking place just yet. They’ll be replaced by “staff-led activities.”

The pools and workout areas will be open, but with limitations.

