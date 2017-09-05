Area woman asks TinCaps to expand protective netting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman injured at a Fort Wayne TinCaps game last month is asking the team to do more to protect fans from foul balls.

Kathy Faulkner tells the News-Sentinel she needed five staples to close a wound on her head after she was hit by a foul ball on August 18th.

She had been sitting just outside the “safe” zone of netting that stretches from behind home plate along the first and third base lines. Now she’s asking the team to extend that netting all the way to each foul pole, saying the team needs to do something to protect kids.

Parkview Field is currently one of the safest parks in pro baseball, after adding 90 feet of netting down each base line recently, but team President Mike Nutter says he won’t rule out the possibility of putting in even more netting.