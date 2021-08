FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Be heat aware today.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio today from noon until 8pm, thanks to heat indices expected to range from the mid-90s to 105 degrees. The hot and humid conditions will also create favorable conditions for stormy weather through Thursday.

If you are planning to spend time outdoors this week, make sure you stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take frequent breaks to prevent heat exhaustion.