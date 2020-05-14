Area venue to give away a wedding in response to COVID-19 cancellations

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): COVID-19-related shutdowns have impacted everybody, including forcing the cancellation or rescheduling of plenty of area weddings. One area venue wants to do something about that.

Kruse Plaza in Auburn wants to make it up to one lucky couple, and give away a dream wedding, including the dress, the tuxedos, the reception, and more. Managing Director John Kruse tells WOWO News it started with an idea from someone very close to him:

“My wonderful wife Abby said ‘hey, why don’t we give away a free wedding?'” he explains. “We have some wonderful partnering vendors… we just want to help people start their families. We especially feel for these brides who have just been trying to plan their day.”

The grand prize is valued at $20,000. While there can only be one winner, everyone who enters will receive a 15% discount on the services being offered.

Click here to enter the giveaway.

Listen to the full interview here.