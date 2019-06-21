Area towns at risk of weekend flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of area communities are at risk of flooding.

Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randy Brown tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 homes and businesses in Angola near waterways or low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable.

So are homes and farms in Mercer County, Ohio, where officials in Celina say they’ve run out of “high water” and “road closed” signs due to all of the problem spots.

The National Weather Service says the Maumee River near downtown Fort Wayne is also near flood stage.

There’s more rain in the forecast for this weekend.