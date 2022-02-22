Area Teachers Set To Make Political Stand On Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Teachers within Allen County are planning on sending a message to state lawmakers on Wednesday.

According to the Journal Gazette, Red for Ed walk-ins at Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools are being organized by the districts’ teachers unions. They are encouraging citizens to ask their legislators to oppose multiple bills affecting education, including House Bills 1134 and 1072.

House Bill 1072 would require public school districts to share referendum dollars with charter schools while House Bill 1134 has seen some language removed or changed, such as teachers having to post all lesson plans before the academic year. Wednesday’s walk-ins are scheduled before teachers’ contract hours so classes aren’t disrupted.