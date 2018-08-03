Area teachers among “Teacher of the Year” nominees

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Five area teachers are all up for the Indiana “Teacher of the Year” award.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Stephanie Merkling of Southwest Allen County Schools, Karen Augustine of East Allen County Schools, Cody Freels of East Noble Middle School, and Christy Neuenschwander and Rachel Yarger, both of Huntington County Schools, are all nominated for the award from the Indiana Department of Education.

Each school district in the state nominated one teacher from the elementary level, and one from the secondary level.

Winners will be announced in either late September or early October.