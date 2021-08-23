Area teacher turns to crowdfunding, selling car to buy equipment for students

PORTLAND, Ind. (WOWO): An area teacher is selling his car to buy equipment for his students.

Andrew Wellman is a technology instructor for East Jay Elementary School. He tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the problem is there’s no money for that technology.

“We have a small budget and that budget is allocated before it hits the technology room,” Wellman said. “The car is great, but I’d much rather have cool things like robots and 3D printers and lasers to teach these kids with.”

Wellman says his goal is to get kids excited about learning about technology, but it would take “years of selling pies and shirts” in traditional fundraisers before they’d start to see any traction, so he’s selling his 2021 Honda Fit instead.

You can also help by donating to his GoFundMe page through this link.