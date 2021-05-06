Area teacher fired after making sexual comments

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A teacher in Elkhart has been fired after making some inappropriate comments during class.

According to a press release from Concord Community Schools, Andrew Cowells is now on leave and the employment termination process has begun after the school district has learned of what it called “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature” made by the Concord High School teacher.

The school district went as far as contacting the Indiana Department of Child Services and banning Cowells from returning to school property or contacting any students, parents, or staff members.

The matter is still under investigation and no charges of any sort have been announced.