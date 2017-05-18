Area students receive teaching scholarships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than a dozen high school students in Allen County have received a new scholarship aimed at getting more students interested in teaching.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced 200 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarships recently, with students who commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after college graduation each getting up to $30,000.

Students seeking the money had to either graduate in the highest 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the ACT or SAT.

Two Adams County students also received the scholarships. Find the full list of winners here.