Area snowfall leads to road problems, school closures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’re still digging out from the first big snowfall of the season.

A winter storm pushed through over the weekend, dumping loads of snow and leading to some treacherous road conditions.

Parts of Fort Wayne got between six and eight inches, while Bluffton got more than nine. Fort Wayne police had to respond to more than 130 vehicles needing help after getting stuck between 9:30pm Saturday and 4pm Sunday.

Most counties in northeast Indiana are under a travel advisory, with Wabash County roads being bad enough to force officials to ask that travel be limited to essential or emergency situations only.

Most area schools have either instituted weather-related delays for this morning or called off in-person classes altogether. Find the full list here.