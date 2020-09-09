Area schools receiving school safety grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some area school districts will be getting a security boost.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that schools throughout the state will get a share of $19.4-million in Secured School Safety Grants.

More than $600,000 of that is going to schools in Allen County, according to the Journal Gazette, with Fort Wayne Community Schools getting nearly $97,000, Northwest Allen County Schools getting almost $80,000, East Allen County Schools, receiving more than $55,000, and Southwest Allen County Schools getting $50,000.

The money will be used on school resource officers and threat assessment training. You can find the full list of grant recipients here.