Area nonprofits receive United Way COVID-19 grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Almost a dozen area nonprofits have received emergency grants from the United Way of Allen County.

The agency has given out more than $132,000 from its nearly $3-million Emergency Relief Fund to 11 nonprofits in need, according to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

The grants, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, are to buy food, cleaning supplies and gas for food deliveries, and to pay for staff wages, among other things. Money went to the Community Harvest Food Bank, Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, and the Rescue Mission in Fort Wayne.

Find a full list of recipients below:

• Associated Churches for Fort Wayne and Allen County, Inc., $20,000.

• Bridge of Grace, $10,000.

• Come As You Are Ministries, $5,000.

• Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc., $20,000.

• Community Transportation Network, Inc, $20,000.

• Homebound Meals, $5,000.

• Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry, $2,500.

• The Rescue Mission, $20,000.

• Vincent Village, $5,000.

• Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, $5,000.

• YMCA Renaissance Pointe, $20,000.