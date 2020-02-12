Area municipalities awarded federal road grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will receive almost $6.5-million in federal grant money for local road work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the grants Wednesday afternoon, for local road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects.

For this latest round of funding, rural communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2025.

While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will also be participating in the design, engineering, and right of way acquisition for those products. Many area counties received grants, including Allen, Elkhart, Wells, and Noble Counties.

Find the full list of recipients here.