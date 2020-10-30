Area manufacturers to receive readiness grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some area manufacturers will receive grants for work positioning Hoosier operations, and the sector overall, for future growth and prosperity.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says Hightech Signs in Allen County will receive $130,000, dinnerware maker Huhtamaki in Grant County will receive $10,000, and Mid-West Metal Products in Delaware County will receive $22,400 in the second wave of Manufacturing Readiness Grants.

31 businesses across Indiana are splitting about $3-million to invest in technology and equipment to future-proof their operations. The full list of recipients follows: