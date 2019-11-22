Area man arrested for decades-old Wisconsin murder

MADISON, Wis. (Network Indiana): A Marion man is charged in Wisconsin with the 1994 death of a woman who was strangled and run over.

52-year-old Willie Coleman is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the murder of 40-year-old Lula Cunnigan. Cunnigan’s body was found 25 years ago in Madison, say police.

A DNA match from 2015 linked Coleman to the crime, according to prosecutors. Coleman could not be charged immediately, so the investigation continued until this year. He’s currently serving time in an Indiana prison on an unrelated offense.