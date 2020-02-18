Area lawmaker has ties to school accused of fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): An area lawmaker received money from a virtual charter school that has been accused of scamming Indiana out of millions of dollars.

According to the Journal Gazette, Markle State Representative Travis Holdman ended a business relationship with Indiana Virtual School last year, just when allegations started to arise of the school misrepresenting tuition numbers.

The State Board of Accounts says that school, plus Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, pocketed almost $69-million by claiming 14,000 students as enrolled, despite no signs of course activity.

Holdman says his only involvement with the school was for strategy and succession meetings and adds he’s “embarrassed” to be connected to it in any way.

Holdman wouldn’t say how much he was paid by the school.