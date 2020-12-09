Area hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week pending FDA approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northeast Indiana hospitals and health networks expect to receive their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15.

The shipment is pending emergency use authorization from the FDA. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Health Network, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Health are all working to complete plans for their respective vaccine clinics.

The first phase of the vaccine will be limited to select health care workers, followed by other priority staff. The vaccine will be free.

Once more doses of the vaccine are available, more health care workers will be able to get vaccinated. Availability to the general public isn’t expected for several months.