Area hospitals named to “100 Top Hospitals” list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Fort Wayne-area hospitals have been named among the country’s top 100.

Truven Health Analytics, part of the IBM Watson Health business, released its annual 100 Top Hospitals study Monday, naming Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Parkview Huntington Hospital, and Dupont Hospital to the list.

It’s the third time on the list for Parkview Regional and fourth for both Dupont and Parkview Huntington.

Hospitals that made the list were graded on 11 areas, including inpatient mortality, core measures, inpatient expense per discharge, and average length of stay.

