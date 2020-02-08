Area hospitals impacted by Medicare cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A few hospitals in and around Fort Wayne have received Medicare penalties.

According to the Journal Gazette, the federal government has withheld a small percentage of Medicare payments intended for Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, and a number of hospitals in the Parkview Health system over complications or readmissions in 2019. The penalties are part of the Affordable Care Act in an effort to improve patient care.

It’s the first time Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne has made the list for patient complications. They also received a 0.16% penalty for excessive readmissions. Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne received a 0.13% penalty.

DeKalb Health in Auburn received one of the highest penalties locally, a 2.3% cut.

Find the full list of Medicare penalties here.