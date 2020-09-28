Area health officials encourage public to get flu shot this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s that time of year again: area health officials are encouraging you to get a flu shot, and they say it’s even more important this year.

That’s because due to COVID-19, the health landscape is already rocky. Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner, says while they’re not certain what this year’s flu season will look like, it’s important to take every precaution available to prevent the spread of both the flu and COVID-19 from overwhelming local hospitals and clinics.

“The flu can be a dangerous respiratory disease, and the shot is effective in preventing it or lessening its impact,” Sutter says.

The Health Department and all three of Fort Wayne’s major healthcare providers are already offering flu shots, as are many pharmacies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone six months of age or older get a flu vaccine each season. People at high risk for developing flu-related complications include children younger than five years old, adults over 65, pregnant women, and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

You can find locations offering flu shots near you at VaccineFinder.org.