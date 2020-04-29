Area groups to hold reopening webinars

“We don’t know when the stay-at-home order will be lifted, but when that time comes, it’s absolutely critical that we get it right as a business community,” said John Urbahns, president and chief executive officer of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. “The only way we can do that is by creating the right procedures and following them consistently. These webinars will help our local business leaders understand COVID-19 and adjust their operations to protect their employees, their customers, and the community as a whole.”

Webinars will be hosted by Mike Packnett, Parkview Health president and chief executive officer; Jolynn Suko, chief innovation officer; Dr. Jeffrey Boord, chief safety & quality officer; Dena Jacquay, chief community & HR officer; and Dr. Deb McMahan, Allen County health commissioner, among others.

To register or for more information, click here.