MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Labor Day weekend turned tragic for an area family.

The body of a 16-year-old girl from New Haven was pulled from Lake Michigan Monday.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, emergency crews were called to the area near the Michigan City lighthouse at 2pm after the girl went missing. Her body was found about 50 minutes later.

A warning about “high risk” swimming conditions was active when she went missing.