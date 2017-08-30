Area fire departments tackle large house fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): It took five fire departments to deal with a house fire in Angola Wednesday morning.

The Angola Fire Department was called to a home that was under renovation on West Pleasant Street, a couple of blocks southeast of Trine University, a few minutes before 4am to find the large, 3-story house fully engulfed in flames.

Crews from the Fremont, Ashley, Steuben Township and Salem Township Fire Departments were called in, as well as a number of police departments, as Angola firefighters keep the blaze from spreading until help arrived.

It took about an hour to bring the blaze under control, but almost another four hours before the scene was cleared. Nobody was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.