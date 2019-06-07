Area dairy farm among those damaged by tornado

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A neighbor is helping coordinate recovery efforts for a dairy farm that was damaged by a tornado last week.

Frauhiger Livestock is near Montpelier, and was hit by a tornado that swept through Wells and Blackford Counties on Memorial Day evening. 20 cows were killed, another 300 cows were injured, and a couple of employees were also hurt, according to the Farmer’s Exchange newspaper.

Neighbor Tom Neuenschwander tells WOWO News there has been a good response from people wanting to help:

“They’ve had a terrific response from volunteers. The building site itself has been cleaned up, but there is some debris still in the outlying areas that need to be cleaned up. ”

The rest of the cows are being fostered by neighboring farms. If you’re interested in helping out, contact the farm by clicking here.