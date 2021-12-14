Area COVID-19 hospitalizations near record peak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne say the region’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases are almost at a record high.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Parkview is currently caring for 250 of the 342 confirmed COVID-19 hospital inpatients in District 3, which includes Allen, DeKalb, Steuben, LaGrange, Noble, Whitley, Miami, Wabash, Huntington, Wells, and Adams Counties. Parkview Health officials say approximately 83% of them are unvaccinated.

They’ve also added more than 240 patient beds at Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Hospital Randallia since the pandemic began in early 2020.

“Even with near record-high COVID-19 patient volumes, we remain committed to doing everything we can to meet the needs of our community,” said Jeffrey Boord, MD, MPH, chief quality and safety officer. “Our teams constantly assess capacity and operational flow. With rapidly rising COVID-19 activity, we are continuously adding beds and staff to care for more patients than we’ve ever seen in our hospitals before.”