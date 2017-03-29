Area counties have lowest unemployment in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you live in Elkhart, LaGrange, or Kosciusko Counties, there’s a very good chance you’re employed.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development shows those three counties are in the top five for counties with the lowest unemployment rate in February, ranking 1st, 2nd, and 5th respectively.

Elkhart County came in with a 3.3% rate, an improvement of one-tenth of a percentage point from January, with LaGrange County right behind at 3.4%. Kosciusko County had just 3.6% unemployment in February.

As for the Fort Wayne area, Allen County comes in at 4.4% unemployment, with Adams at 3.6, Wells at 3.9, and Huntington County at 4.3. The state’s unemployment rate for February sat at 4.1 percent, well below the national rate of 4.7.

Find the full list here.