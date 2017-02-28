Area cities listed among Indiana’s safest

INDIANA (WOWO): Several area towns are among the safest cities in Indiana.

That’s according to a study by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, released Tuesday. The council combined data from the most recent FBI Crime Reports, population data, and their own research to create the rankings.

Locally, Columbia City was ranked #14, Auburn at #28, Decatur at #29, Kendallville at #40, and Bluffton at #45.

St. John, Zionsville, Carmel, Lowell, and Fishers are the Top 5 safest cities. Fort Wayne didn’t make it into the top 50, and neither did Indianapolis.