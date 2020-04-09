Area churches prepare for Easter in a post-COVID world

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tomorrow is Good Friday, and Sunday is Easter… but for millions of Americans those normally-crowded church services will be very different.

“Easter is going to be hard not to have together for lots of people here and all over this country,” says Geoff King, associate pastor at Fellowship Missionary Church, talking to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

As crackdowns on public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus have taken effect, churches are no exception, with many either launching or boosting online services.

Pastor Rick Hawks of The Chapel in Fort Wayne says these uncertain times mean more people are craving the hope that the story of Easter brings:

“A reason to open our hearts and open our minds and say, God, what do you want me to do today? You’ve created this day as much as you created the better days. What do you want me to do today?”

You can find a list of Fort Wayne area churches at FWchurches.com.