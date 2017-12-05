Area Christmas tree farms facing shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re in the hunt for a “live” Christmas tree this year, you might have a harder time getting one than usual.

That’s because a drought in 2012 hit tree farms hard, and even now they’re struggling to keep up with demand. The Journal Gazette reports that other factors like changing buyer preferences and fewer farms are contributing to what the National Christmas Tree Association says is a shortage that is also causing tree prices to go up 5-to-10-percent nationwide.

The 2012 drought in particular was a factor, as it wiped out half the trees at one farm in northwest Fort Wayne that year, for example. That was 5 years ago, but it takes a tree between 8 and 12 years to grow.