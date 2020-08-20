Area businesses to receive enhancement grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five area businesses will get a share of a total $2-million in state grants to help better position Hoosier businesses for future success.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says the grants are part of the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement (EASE) program, which is designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will focus on future growth and prosperity.
The Wolf Corporation, a mattress manufacturer in Allen County, will get almost $156,000 for new machinery after retooling operations to make hospital gowns for frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other area recipients include:
- Advanced Cabinet Systems (Grant County; $83,000 grant award), based in Marion, is a plastic and laminate furniture manufacturer serving the health care, educational, industrial and retail industries. The company is investing in equipment to modernize production.
- Custom Cut Decor LLC (Elkhart County; $37,500 grant award), founded in 2014, manufactures direct-to-consumer, niche home decor products. The Elkhart-based company is upgrading its production management software in order to streamline customer orders.
- D.A.S. Services Inc. (Steuben County; $36,242 grant award), established in 1992, began as a small, portable, welding repair operation and has since grown into a quality, hydraulic and pneumatic custom job shop, specializing in cylinders and presses. Based in Angola, the company is investing in new software to transform their in-plant and mobile business.
- Mursix Corporation (Delaware County; $116,837 grant award), which specializes in stamping and component manufacturing, serves a wide range of customers whose applications range from hospital beds to automotive safety to hybrid electric vehicles. The Yorktown-based company is manufacturing face shields and components for respiratory-assist devices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.