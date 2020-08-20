Area businesses to receive enhancement grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five area businesses will get a share of a total $2-million in state grants to help better position Hoosier businesses for future success.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says the grants are part of the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement (EASE) program, which is designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will focus on future growth and prosperity.

The Wolf Corporation, a mattress manufacturer in Allen County, will get almost $156,000 for new machinery after retooling operations to make hospital gowns for frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other area recipients include: