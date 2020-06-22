Area animal sanctuary reopens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another area attraction has re-opened, albeit with some restrictions.

The Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion welcomed guests over the weekend for the first time in months after shutting down due to coronavirus restrictions. The Sanctuary’s Facebook page says they’re making changes to the guest experience, including mandating a tour guide for all visits and limiting tours to 25 people each.

Visitors ages 3 and up will also be required to wear a mask because certain animals can contract COVID-19 as well as humans.