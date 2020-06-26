Apryl Underwood on her decision to run for the vacant Allen County Council seat

By
Jay Prince
-
(Photo Supplied/Allen County GOP)

Apryl Underwood joins Mike Wilson on FWMN to discuss why she has decided to run for the vacant Council seat.

