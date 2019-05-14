April Tractors Sales Up 12 Percent

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ Monthly Flash Report showed good news for April tractor sales. The sales of all tractors in April of 2019 were 12 percent higher than they were in April of last year. So far this year, the association says they’ve sold more tractors than they did in 2018. To date, a total of 73,820 tractors have sold so far in 2019, compared to a total of 68,147 through April of 2018. Smaller tractors had an especially good month of April. Two-wheel drive tractors under 40 horsepower sold at a 17 percent higher rate than last April. 40-100 horsepower tractor sales were down two percent in April compared to last year. Sales of two-wheel drive tractors over 100 horsepower climbed seven percent higher compared to last April, while four-wheel drive tractor sales were up 32 percent.

Two-wheel drive tractors under 40 horsepower have some of the best year-to-date sales numbers compared to last year, climbing 13 percent compared to last year’s numbers. Four-wheel drive tractors are also up 27 percent year-to-date compared to 2018.

Source: AEM