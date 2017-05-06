April showers bring May frost?

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Some cooler temperatures pushing through northern Indiana could lead to widespread frost.

According to the National Weather Service, slight flooding along rivers in the Maumee and Wabash River Basins will be ongoing Saturday, though flood waters will start to recede this weekend. An afternoon shower east of I-69 is possible, with highs reaching into the lower to middle 50’s. However, come the evening, temperatures will fall into the 30’s with some patchy frost by daybreak Sunday.

A more widespread frost is likely late Sunday night into early Monday morning. It’s recommended that you cover up sensitive vegetation.