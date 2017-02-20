April 1 deadline to register for Indiana ‘Do Not Call’ list

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says Hoosiers have another month to add themselves to a list that will help them avoid unwanted calls from telemarketers.

WRTV-TV in Indianapolis reports that the deadline to register for the “Do Not Call” list is April 1. The list works for phone numbers that are landlines, wireless numbers and prepaid wireless numbers. Hill says the list started about 15 years ago.

Hill says “if you don’t sign up, it’s a green light to the people who do follow the rules to simply call you and inundate you with a number of calls.”

Registration information is available on the attorney general’s website.