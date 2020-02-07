Applications Open for Farm Bureau Women’s Communication Boot Camp

The American Farm Bureau Federation will host two sessions of Women’s Communications Boot Camp in 2020 – June 9-12 and Oct. 13-16. The training is open to all female members interested in building skills needed to communicate about agriculture and for Farm Bureau.

Online applications for the summer session (June 9-12) will be accepted through March 28; handwritten and/or scanned submissions will not be accepted. Topics covered during the session will include advocacy, public speaking, communicating with elected officials, social media strategy, targeted messaging and working with the media.

“Engaging with consumers to build their trust in agriculture is more important than ever,” said Sherry Saylor, an Arizona crop farmer and chair of the American Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee. “Food remains a hot topic in our society, which presents a tremendous sharing opportunity for farmers and ranchers.”

Applicants will be notified of their status by e-mail on or before April 24. Applicants will have the option to have their application carried over to the fall session application pool (Oct. 13-16) if not selected for the summer session. Selected applicants must remit a $300 registration fee to offset materials, equipment and group meal costs.

For more information and to apply, visit the Women’s Communications Boot Camp page on the AFBF website.

To date, 210 women have graduated from this intensive training. Program alumni are passionate and persuasive advocates for agriculture who connect with influencers on the local, state and national level.